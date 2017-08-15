Islamabad & rawalpindi - As part of colourful events planned in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) organised fascinating fireworks at midnight of 13th and 14th of August at multipurpose Parade Ground, Shakarparian.

Thousands of people from the twin cities and adjoining areas witnessed the colourful fireworks which scattered in the sky with the message of one nation celebrating its Independence Day with traditional zeal and national devotion.

It was all jam packed from Zero Point bridge to the Parade Ground as thousands of vehicles queued to approach the venue. Youngsters honked horns of their vehicles and shouted slogans while standing on the Zero Point bridge when it ticked 12 in the night and also witnessed the fireworks. Traffic police were busy clearing the roads but huge rush of people was not manageable.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz was chief guest on the occasion. The fireworks continued for 30 minutes to amuse and entertain the people. In addition to the people gathered on the venue, residents of the twin cities witnessed the fireworks from their rooftops and along different roads and avenues.

The surrounding of the parade avenue and different parts of the twin cities were filled with the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and echoed with the appreciations for those sacrificing their lives for the protection of the motherland. The venue was full of national flags and different national songs and national anthem was sung by the people, especially the young blood gathered on the venue.

While addressing the ceremony, the Mayor condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta. He said that enemy is trying to discourage this nation but does not know the history and traditions of Pakistani nation.

“Participation of general public in such a large number shows that they have courage to make this country more prosperous and developed one,” he said. He said that MCI and CDA have also organised different events in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, which are being held at different venues.

Meanwhile, the Pindities celebrated the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal, fervor and enthusiasm here on Monday. The day begun with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country with flag hosting and cake cutting ceremonies in government, semi-government and in private sector to celebrate the Independence Day. Political and religious parties carried out rallies in different parts of the city. Special ceremony was organised in Adiala Jail in connection with national day celebrations.

The educational institutions also arranged variety of programmes in connection with Independence Day.

The government declared August 14 as public holiday. The public and political figures in their messages urged the people to work for the progress, stability and prosperity of the country as envisaged by Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to details, the people like other parts of country, celebrated the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and commitment to national building as envisaged by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The people including young girls, boys and children thronged the stalls set up in various parts of the city to buy flags of different sizes, badges, hair bands, ribbons, masks and bandanas. Many of them got painted their faces with national flag to express their love with Pakistan.

Similarly, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, houses, buildings, plazas, markets and shopping malls were decorated with national flags, buntings and electric bulbs. Girls and boys wore dressed with white colour clothes on the occasion to express their love with the beloved homeland.

Public elected representatives also displayed huge-sized hoardings and banners along with Murree Road having pictures of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, mother of nation Fatima Jinnah, Poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other prominent figures who played vital role during Pakistan movement. In the evening, the families thronged parks and other resorts to have pleasurable time.

Following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police made tight security arrangements to guard the citizens and public property. Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid evolved special traffic plan to facilitate the road users and citizens.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi which was attended by Acting Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, MNA Malik Abrar, CPO Israr Ahmed Abbasi, ex-MPA and Chairman WASA Zia Ullah Shah, Zaib-un-Nisa Awan, Lubna Rehan and other officers of district government.

In Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Mayor Sardar Nasim also organised a flag hoisting ceremony. Addressing the media men, the mayor said all the political parties should sit together to work on a plan leading to progress of the country. He said the country came into being after countless sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.

CTO Shahid Ali Yousaf cut a cake in Traffic Headquarters to celebrate the national day. He also hoisted national flag. Addressing the participants, CTO said we as liberal nation should act upon sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A special ceremony was also held in Community Hall at Adiala Jail to celebrate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. The whole jail was decorated with national flags, green coloured buntings and electric bulbs. Superintendent Saeed Ullah Gondal addressed the inmates.

In Top City-1 (a private housing society near New Islamabad Airport), a beautiful flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was also organised by the management. In presence of a large number of people attired in nation flag-colored dresses, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Top City-1 Brig (Retd) Sikandar, Adeel Mirza, Sheikh Ehstasham-ul-Haq, Atif Syed, Moaz Ul Haq, Azhar-ul-Haq and others hoisted a flag besides cutting a cake.

function was held in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to celebrate the Independence Day. All officers and staff at the RDA attended flag-hoisting ceremony. Flt Lt (Retd) Imran Qureshi, Director (Adman & Finance) RDA along with officers hoisted the national flag at RDA premises.

As per tradition of every year, 70th Independence Day was celebrated with fullest zeal and enthusiasm at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), with the motive of unity, faith and discipline presented by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The flag hoisting ceremony was performed by Professor Dr Samina Amin Qadir, the Vice Chancellor. National anthem was also played on this occasion. A large number of faculty, staff members and students were present on this event.

On the other hand, a large number of families thronged public parks and other resorts to celebrate Independence Day. A huge traffic rush could be witnessed outside Ayub Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Jinnah Park and Zia Park with the traffic wardens making efforts to ease the traffic flow.