Whirling dervishes enthrall public at PNCA



ISLAMABAD:The arts and culture departments arranged a number of ceremonies in the city to mark the 70th birthday of Pakistan.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged the special performance of whirling dervishes from the Republic of Turkey for citizens to mark the Independence Day.

Specially flown from Istanbul to participate in the 70th Independence Day celebration of Pakistan, the Istanbul Historical Turkish Music Ensemble attracted a huge crowd to the Grand Music Show, one of the month-long series of events being organized by the PNCA to mark the Pakistan’s Independence Day. A 30-minute performance was an unusual experience of spiritual journey of tranquility, peace and fulfillment. The presentation included naat, reed flute improvisations, peshrev, the sultan veled cycle, four selams and a prayer.

The music from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK was also presented. The singers included renowned Shaukat Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Akhtar Channal Zahri group from Balochistan, Zafar Ali group from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bano Rehmat from AJK, Gulshan Jehan, Usman Ali Raees and Raga Boys.

A 16-member National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) also presented a thrilling performance on the song ‘Pakistan banana hae’. Clad in different regional and national attires, the young artistes gripped the theatre with their synchronised moves and spontaneous expressions.

Earlier, the PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah thanked the Turkish Ambassador S. Babür Girgin for bringing the Ensemble to the Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations. He said both countries have deep-rooted friendly and brotherly relations for the decades. Both countries can learn from each other through the exchange of art and cultural and joint initiatives.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) celebrated the Independence Day organising exhibition and colorful activities for youth.–OUR STAFF REPORTER

French national killed over marriage dispute

RAWALPINDI: A French national of Pakistani origin was gunned down over a marriage dispute in Harer Village of Gujar Khan, police sources informed on Monday. According to police, Aftab Hussain had contracted love marriage with daughter of a local politician Shaukat Wasifi some six months ago.

They said the marriage triggered tension between the two families and later a jirga was held in which it was decided that the girl would go back to her parents’ house. They said Aftab flown to France after the settlement of the issue. They said the man returned to Pakistan today (Monday) and went to house of the girl to take her to his home. However, they said, an exchange of harsh words occurred between Aftab and parents of the girl, which led to his killing. A police party headed by SHO Police Station Gujar Khan Nadim Zafar rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body to THQ for autopsy. Talking to The Nation, SHO confirmed the incident. He said Aftab was already married and has four kids.

He said he contracted second marriage with daughter of N-League Chairman UC Changa Baghyal against will of her parents. He said Aftab visited his in laws to take her wife to his home after returning from France when he was murdered. Police are looking for the killer, he said.–OUR STAFF REPORTER