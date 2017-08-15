Islamabad - Minister of State for Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Monday that it is an outstanding obligation to work with devotion for the bright future of the country.

He said this while addressing an event held at the National Institute of Special Education (NISP) to celebrate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. The event was attended by the students of institutes of special education and public institutes working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

In his address, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that special persons are a valuable component of the society.

The minister said that he greatly valued the patriotic zeal of the Pakistani youth and is of the firm belief that the new generation of Pakistan would lead the country to heights of successes.

Throwing light on the sacrifices made by our forefathers at the time of independence, the minister said it is outstanding obligation that we all should work with devotion and dedication to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

Dr. Tariq said that government is determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism, end load-shedding, provide respectable jobs to youth and spread education across the country.

He informed that five buses have been provided to the public sector special education and training institutes of Islamabad with a total cost of Rs35 million.

Two of these buses are with additional customized facilities to facilitate the travel of physically handicapped persons.

He also said that Rs100 million have been provided for the renovation and physical up-gradation of the educational and training institutes of special education under the Prime Minister Education Reform Programme (PMERP). Work on these institutes has already been in progress and will be completed within the next 2-3 weeks, he added.

Earlier the minister attended the flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony with the children.

Students who were dressed in green and white clothes presented national songs. Defying their physical incapability, special children were at the fore front of all performances and collected accolades from the speakers.