PR Wah cantt - The POF administration arranged various events to celebrate the Independence Day in Wah Cantt. The day commenced with special prayers in the mosques in which prayers were offered for solidarity and prosperity of the motherland. A flag hoisting ceremony was arranged in the lawn of POF Headquarters.

Lt Gen. Umar Farooq Durrani, HI(M) Chairman POF Board hoisted the national flag. Addressing on this occasion, Lt Gen Umar Farooq Durrani, HI(M) Chairman POF Board said that the work force of POF reaffirmed their pledge to continue supply of quality arms and ammunitions to the armed forces of Pakistan as per their requirement for the defence of motherland.

The POF work force has been shouldering this great responsibility to provide hi-tech arms and ammunitions to its armed forces which is vital for the defence of our motherland.

The chairman POF Board further mentioned that our forefathers had rendered numerous sacrifices for freedom of this country. Although it was an uphill task yet it was achieved by our forefathers and now it is our responsibility to maintain this freedom.

Presently, he said, our country is facing internal and external security threats and challenges and armed forces of Pakistan and masses are determined to face these challenges with courage and bravery. He said that every individual of this country is ready to lay down his life for the defence of motherland.

The chairman POF Board further mentioned that we all have to reaffirm our pledge for making untiring efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country. Earlier Brig Allah Nawaz, Director Security read the message of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, NI(M) on the occasion of Independence Day. A large number of POF officers, military officers posted in POF, staff & workers were present on this occasion.