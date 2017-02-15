Rawalpindi-A 20-member Chinese delegation headed by Deng Jihai, Chairman International Green Economy Association, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit of delegation was to explore opportunities for business collaborations and match making in different sectors including disposal power generation, agriculture, steel industry, and new technology/energy, industrial zone, ship construction, bio tech and construction.

Deng Jihai, in his address to the traders, said China offered huge trade opportunities to Pakistani business community and they should visit China to tap all untapped areas of promoting trade and exports. He said the purpose of their visit to Pakistan was to know the point of view of local business community and explore match making opportunities in different sectors specially SMEs under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He urged upon the local business community to accelerate efforts for exploring investment opportunities in CPEC projects. He was hopeful that CPEC would create many avenues of business partnerships between Pakistan and China.

“We come here to see how we can capitalize our common objectives”, he added. He invited RCCI delegation to visit China to explore new prospects of mutual cooperation. Addressing the delegation, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said that the country’s economy offered great potential to Chinese investors for joint ventures and investment. He said Chinese investors should focus on energy, information technology, agriculture, pharmaceutical, marble, gem and jewellery and other sectors in Pakistan to reap lucrative returns.

He said CPEC would be mutually beneficial for Pakistan and China and it would ensure level playing field for the businessmen and investors of both countries. He also urged that the labour-intensive industry from China under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) shall be relocated in Pakistan to boost the local employment.

The RCCI president said, “We recognise CPEC as a game changer and we urge the government to share information regarding the 4th part of CPEC plan, which is industrial zones development, with all the chambers of Pakistan.”

A brief summary of RCCI current and upcoming events were also given to the participants. Later, three memorandum of understanding signed between RCCI and ZYLH-BEIJING International Consultation Co Ltd, Teng’ Ao Economic Development Zone Management Committee and Fin Tech. RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal presented a memento to head of Chinese delegation Deng Jihai. Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, Project Director CPEC Major General ® Doctor Zahir Shah, Former Presidents Aman Ullah Khan, Jalil Malik, member of the executive committee and a large number of traders were present on the occasion.