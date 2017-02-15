Islamabad - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has refused to drop the recently imposed degree fee to be charged from students of affiliated colleges in the city.

Talking to The Nation, Controller Examination QAU, Sardar Babar said that university administration held a meeting with principals of the colleges and it has not reversed its decision.

“University decided to charge Rs 3479 as degree fee from affiliated colleges and the sessions will have to pay the fee,” he said.

Students have been asked to pay degree fee for the sessions of 2012-14 and 2014-16.

Sardar Babar said that the fee has been imposed after the approval of syndicate and the student who will not pay fee will not get the degree.

“QAU was never awarding degree without fee, students enrolled at university also pay the charges,” he said.

He also stated that colleges affiliated with QAU could not be compared with Punjab University (PU) because of its limited jurisdiction.

“There are only 12 affiliated colleges with QAU while Punjab University has a much bigger number as compared to it,” he said.

He added that all degree awarding institutions charge fee and the segments opposing the fee are only doing politics.

Before current degree fee, university was charging Rs 2000 as registration fee and Rs 2500 as examination fee, while Rs 2000 were being charged for supports fund.

Students of H-8 College have also held a protest recently against the newly introduced degree fee on students. And college administration has assured them of solving their problems.

Talking to The Nation, a college principal seeking anonymity said that the colleges had started facing problems since their affiliation with QAU from PU.

After the 18th amendment affiliation of federal degree colleges was shifted to QAU from PU.

“QAU initially had stated that it is a research institute and cannot take graduate examinations,” he said.

He also stated that around a dozen degree awarding colleges, in the disciplines of commerce, bachelors of arts and sciences more than 1500 students are enrolled.

The principal said these students belong to underprivileged class and it is not easy for them or their parents to bear extra charges.

“A large number of students enrolled in degree programs of college belong to rural areas and affordability of fee is a challenge for them,” he said.

He said that already university is charging amount from students in means of examination, sports and registration fee, it was not required to impose degree fee on students.

“There is difference in public and private sector and students take admission in government colleges because they cannot afford expenses in private sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of students from H-8 College in conversation with The Nation said that new degree fee is not acceptable for students because it is being charged unfairly.

According to them, PU is not charging any fee from students in this regard from students and expense of degree fee is being collected from other charges paid by students.

Students said, educational boards didn’t take fee for intermediate sheets and degrees at intermediate level and this was being practice till the colleges were affiliated with PU.

Opposing the decision of QAU, students said they will raise the issue on all concerned platforms.