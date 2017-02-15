Islamabad-Health experts on Tuesday advised the mothers to avoid using formula milk for their infants to protect them from medical complications.

According to them, the exclusive breastfeeding rate in Pakistan was the lowest among South Asian region, which was 37.1 per cent where as the rate of bottle-feeding was higher in Pakistan in south Asian region, which was 32.1 per cent.

“These indications were thought-provoking as well as alarming as many infants die every year in the country due to complications from using formula milk,” Dr Sobia Faisal, a public health expert said.

She said that these infants could be saved by implementing the breastfeeding practices and avoiding formula milk of national or international brand.

Many formula milk companies had been working in the country to attract the mothers, he added.

She said these companies through promotional advertisement and innovative planning capture the attention of mothers who consider using formula milk a best option for their babies.

Dr Sobia said in Pakistan, 77 infants died out of 1000 live births every year.

Out of these 57 are those who die before reaching one month of age due to diarrhoea, pneumonia, respiratory infections and malnutrition.

A major source of these diseases was lack of exclusive breastfeeding, use of unhygienic bottles, formula milk and teats, she added.

By avoiding formula milk and encouraging mother-milk, child and maternal mortality rate could be controlled, she added. Dr Wasim Khawaja from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said that there were wide range of different formula milk brands and types while formula milk came in different forms.

He said that World Health Organization (WHO) had recommended breastfeeding as the best choice for babies as it helped defend against infections, prevent allergies, and protect against a number of chronic conditions.

He said that breast milk was the natural first food for babies as it provided all the energy and nutrients that the infant needed for the first months of life, and it continued to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs up to second year of life.

Boosting breastfeeding rates would significantly reduced costs to families for treatment of childhood illnesses such as pneumonia, diarrhoea and asthma, he added.

Dr Sharif Astori from Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) said that exclusive breastfeeding reduced infant mortality due to common childhood illnesses such as diarrhoea or pneumonia, and helped for a quicker recovery during illness.

He said that breastfeeding contributed to the health and well-being of mothers as it helped to space children, reduced the risk of ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

When contacted, an official from the Ministry of National Health Services said that the ministry was working on awareness strategy to educate mothers on importance of breastfeeding and negative impacts of formula milk use on infants’ health.

He said that the ministry was committed to protecting the health and lives of infants by notifying concerned rules and regulations.

Several others steps were being taken to improving mother and child health, he added.