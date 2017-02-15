Islamabad - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has accorded approval to the PC-1 for construction of infrastructure of Metro Bus Service for Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA).

Presiding over the meeting of the executive board, Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar said that all the necessary arrangements are being made for timely completion of Peshawar Morr-NIIA Metro Bus Project. The project will be completed in four packages. Ten stations will be constructed on the route of the metro bus, while three stations will be constructed in future. The chairman NHA further told that NHA is strengthening its monitoring and inspection system to ensure quality construction of highway schemes, throughout the country, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting also accorded approval for detailed design for dualisation of 164 Km Gambila to Kohat Section of Indus Highway, up-gradation and improvement of Jand-Kohat Section (63 Km), and a new link from Jand to Pindi Gheb (23 Km), thus connecting N-80 with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting also accorded approval for construction of 16-Lane Islamabad Toll Plaza on Motorway M-1, and periodic maintenance works in Balochistan, Sindh, Northern Areas and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting also discussed various aspects of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, widening of Alpuri-Besham, and 42km Aab-i-Gum-Sangan (Balochistan) projects.