Islamabad - Things were not easier for those desiring to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Islamabad on Tuesday, as police spring into action against the vendors selling greeting cards, flowers and gifts.

The celebrations were cut short as the police cut the strings of heart balloons of the vendors at Jinnah Super Market, a hub of social activities thus leaving the latter to watch them going in the air helplessly. The vendors were selling heart balloons to those willing to celebrate the day, on their bicycles.

The officials of enforcement directorate of CDA visited all major markets of the city to enforce the ban imposed on the celebrations at public places by the Islamabad High Court, a day earlier.

The florists were expecting to sell a great amount of flowers, especially red roses but found no relaxation from the city administration throughout the day.

Enforcement department officials visited all major markets of the city and enforced the ban on the orders issued by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Muhammad Ibrahim, an owner of a flower shop at F-6 told The Nation that enforcement department officials started visiting the place in the morning and ordered them to keep flowers and bouquets inside the shop only.

“Today we were expecting more than normal sale but the officials did ask us to limit the display of flowers,” he said. He said that though customers’ flow gradually increased but the enforcement department kept them disturbed. He was however, happy that families, couples and individuals visited the shop in the day and took different kinds of flowers including rose, lily and gland.

A vendor selling heart balloons on his bicycle at Jinnah Super Market told The Nation that city administration has ordered them to stay away from the market. Muhammad Babar said that enforcement officials asked to refrain from selling balloons in the market. He said the officials kept on cutting the strings of valentine balloons. “More than 100 balloons were set free in the air from my bicycle and similarly four other vendors became victim of the city administration’s action,” said Babar. “We were expecting some good income today, but faced loss instead,” he added.

Similarly, administration of major shopping malls of the city distanced themselves from the celebrations. Junaid Ahmed, Manager Activation and Promotions at Safa Gold Mall told The Nation that the mall management, in the face of IHC orders, have had to revise its original plan of making special arrangements for the day.

“Though we have not received official orders from city administration but we respect the court orders and decided not to celebrate the day at the level of management,” he said.

“After the management come to know about court decision, it dropped the promotion and decoration arrangements”, he said. However, he said few shops have been decorated by the owners in their own capacity.

Similarly, Centaurus Mall management, following the court orders, suspended promotional activities. “Special photograph corner and some other arrangements along with decoration were planned by the management but we decided to abide by the official orders,” said marketing manager, Zaeema.

Meanwhile, dozens of shops, brands, restaurants and fast food outlets in the mall announced special offers for the day.

Rizwan Ali and Maham, a couple who opted to wear red on the day said that they waited for this day and celebrating it freely. “The day is specifically for expressing love and we don’t follow controversies and enjoy this day,” said the couple. Sumaira, a customer at a bouquet stall viewed the ban on this day as ‘unfair’.

“It is not going to work because people will celebrate it on individual level and it is not possible to stop them,” she maintained. However, Sabahat Khan who was asked by her office to bring flowers argued that government orders must be followed in letter and spirit. “It could be dangerous also as some elements can raise security problem for general people,” she said.

Despite criticism from conservative circles, the celebrations were becoming popular among urban youth. In 2016, local governing body of Peshawar had officially banned the celebration of Valentine’s Day in the city of Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the local police was on high alert in the capital in aftermath of Lahore blast a day earlier. Security was beefed up at important installations in the city especially the Red Zone housing parliament house and Supreme Court building. Special arrangements were in place for the security of shopping markets, malls and public places so that no untoward incident takes place.