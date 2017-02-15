Islamabad-Tarnol police on Tuesday arrested two Afghan nationals and recovered a stolen excavator of worth Rs 6 million from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a citizen Abdullah Khan lodged a complaint with Tarnol police station that his excavator machine has been stolen from a filling station following which a case under Section 381-A was registered. A specially-constituted team succeeded to nab two Afghan nationals later identified as Chana Din, son of Nur Din and Abdul Kabeer, son of Qurab Deen. Police team also recovered the excavator from them.

Meanwhile, Shalimar police arrested Safdar Ali for having 1100 gram hashish while Aabpara police nabbed Waqar Masih and recovered two liquor bottles from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Jehangir and recovered 110 gram hashish from him. Furthermore, Islamabad City Zone police have arrested 12 proclaimed offenders involved in crimes of heinous nature.

Five POs were wanted in cheque dishonour cases, three in theft cases, two in cases of having tampered vehicles and one each in attempt to murder and kidnapping case.