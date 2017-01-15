islamabad - A research study suggests that blue corn may have the potential to protect against such conditions by treating or even preventing metabolic syndrome.

Study co-author Rosa Isela Guzman-Geronimoa of the Basic Sciences Institute at the University of Veracruz in Mexico and colleagues found that rats with diet-induced metabolic syndrome experienced a significant reduction in abdominal fat gain when fed blue corn extract.

Metabolic syndrome is defined as a cluster of risk factors that can increase the chances of developing a number of health conditions including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

These risk factors include abdominal obesity, a high triglyceride level, low HDL cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high fasting blood sugar.

A diagnosis of metabolic syndrome requires the presence of three or more of these risk factors.

An unhealthy diet is a key player in metabolic syndrome, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommends adopting a heart-healthy diet - including fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes - in order to help prevent risk factors for the condition.

Compounds called anthocyanins give the corn its blue colour, and past research has suggested that these compounds have antioxidant properties that can help to protect against obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

With this in mind, Guzman-Geronimoa and team set out to investigate whether blue corn might mitigate the effects of a poor diet and help to combat metabolic syndrome.

Compared with groups that did not receive the blue corn extract, the group fed a diet high in sugar and cholesterol that did receive the extract gained significantly less abdominal fat.

Additionally, rats that received the blue corn extract experienced an increase in beneficial HDL cholesterol, as well as reductions in systolic blood pressure, blood triglyceride levels, and total cholesterol levels.

While further studies are needed to determine the potential health benefits of blue corn in humans, the researchers believe that their recent study indicates that blue corn may be a “promising nutraceutical option” for the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

“In the present study, our investigation group has shown that administration of the blue maize extract of the Mixteco race has a beneficial effect on some alterations related to metabolic syndrome as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and abdominal fat. It may be considered as a nutritional approach for the prevention and treatment of metabolic syndrome.”