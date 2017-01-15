islamabad - Assistant Commissioner Islamabad on Saturday stopped people and media from meeting a minor girl Tayyaba, allegedly tortured by the wife of Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad.

Tayyaba is presently living in Pakistan Sweet Homes on the direction of the top court. The august court had also ordered to carry out the DNA tests of those persons, who claimed to be the parents of Tayyaba.

Captain (retd), Shoaib Ali Assistant Commissioner of Industrial Area, Islamabad issued the direction.

The order of the commissioner said that the directions had been issued on the order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

It said that the meeting of unconcerned people with Tayyaba was the violation of the apex court order.

Tayyaba was working at the house of Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram.

According to the report she was brutally beaten by the ASJ’s wife.

It is further said in the order of the assistant commissioner that the media persons also cannot meet the little girl without the order of the District Magistrate, Islamabad.

The Sweet Homes was directed to maintain the list of visitors coming to the shelter, during Tayyaba’s stay.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the case and had directed the police to complete the investigation.

Due to the order of the CJP medical examination was conducted.

The report confirmed that Tayyaba was tortured.

She sustained 22 injuries on her body, the report says.

The additional sessions judge has been made OSD on the direction of the Islamabad High Court.