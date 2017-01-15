Islamabad (PR) - Dr Khadija Mushtaq, CEO Roots Ivy International Schools, Colleges and University Pakistan has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree in business by BPP University in UK for being the pioneer innovator of global education and international university linkages.

Dr Mushtaq, an educationist by profession is the leading student career counsellor and has guided Pakistan towards a prosperous and enlightened future by mentoring and empowering the young generation through her dedication and hard work, commitment to excellence and personal interest in each one of her students.

Her compassion and commitment towards the cause of education, has earned her recognition in the field of education as the ‘Most Inspirational Educator’.

In 2010, she was the youngest educationist in the history of Pakistan to receive the highest civil award ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ in the field of education by the president of Pakistan.

This award is awarded to individuals for their exceptional service, outstanding commitment and highest merit in their respective fields.

Her phenomenal efforts have been acknowledged by the government of Pakistan for her exemplary leadership.

She has received multiple awards for being ‘The Most Accomplished Woman Entrepreneur of the year’ consecutively for the last five years, ‘Best 100 CEOs and Leaders of Pakistan’ and ‘Best CSR and Global Excellence Award.’ She has taken the initiative to promote global peace and harmony. Dr Mushtaq is the most prominent student career counsellor in Pakistan and has been acknowledged globally as the Yale Educator by the Yale University, USA. She inspires thousands of young students every year and promotes their inner talents and creativity by providing them with an opportunity to make their voices heard on a global platform.

She believes that quality education is essential to enhance students’ capabilities to enable them to thrive in the global world and the youth are the future leaders and best human resource of a nation.

Dr Mushtaq has revolutionised the concept of education starting from early years of schooling to university education and beyond. As an MSc in Economics with specialisation in Development Studies and Monetary Policy from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, she began her career as a teacher. She is an excellent teacher herself and possesses a strong command over economics.

Her students, every year, produce outstanding results in Cambridge examinations winning distinctions not only nationwide but around the world. In fact, her students are proud holders of three Guinness World Records in academics – a matter of great pride and honour for this institution and the country.

Dr Mushtaq has worked extensively to bring a revolution in the UK Education System. She pioneered the University of London Programme and reached out to the general public. When she joined Roots, this institution was operating as a school offering local qualifications only. But owing to her strong vision in education, she started the GCE ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level with just two students in 1998.

She introduced the holistic learning as an essential phenomenon and made the masses understand the advantages of pursuing the UK System of Education. She is a strong promoter of trans-nation education and global linkages in the world of academia and has played a critical role in this area.

Her recent efforts have enabled BPP University in UK to collaborate with Roots IVY University College in Pakistan to offer degrees in business, management and law to the students of Pakistan. She is an inspirational icon for the youth and has brought a positive change in the community, transformed the society, empowered the young generation who are now in a position to bring a positive change in Pakistan and in the world.