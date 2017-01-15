rawalpindi - Two armed robbers on Saturday struck a mobile shop within the Airport police station jurisdiction.

Khalid lodged a complaint with the local police stating that two armed robbers stormed into his mobile shop and held him and his employee hostage at gunpoint.

He said they ransacked the shop and made away with Rs0.3 million and cell phones. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, auto-thieves on Saturday stole a car from parking lot of a market within the limits of Aabpara police station.

Fayaz lodged a complaint with the local police stating that he parked his car in the parking lot of a market and went to the market.

He said that when he returned he found his car missing as auto-thieves had stolen his car. The police have registered a case and started investigation.