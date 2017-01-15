islamabad - A mosque’s donation box was stolen by two suspects within the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station on Saturday.
Muhammad Arzam, one of the witnesses lodged a complaint with the police that two accused identified as Muhammad Asad and Abdul Qadir had stolen the donation box of a mosque containing thousands of rupees donated by people for mosque in G-9/2.
Police have registered a case and started an investigation.