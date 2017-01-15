islamabad - The National Book Foundation (NBF) has recently published a book titled “Kalaam-e-Jigar Murad Abadi” containing 240 pages with a price of Rs170.

The members of the foundation’s most popular scheme ‘Reader Book Club’ may get the book for Rs77 only, at a discount of 55 per cent, said a press release on Saturday.

It has been compiled by renowned poet Dr Badar Munir. This book is a part of NBF’s “Rang-e-Sukhan Series” and a continuity of ‘Smart Books’ with an attractive title.

The compiler is the author of many literary books on poetry and research and presently is an Urdu Professor.

While compiling the poetry of Jigar Murad Abadi, he has left no stone unturned to select the best portion of Jigar’s poetry.

Besides jigar’s Kalaam, his life history, the most significant events relating to his life and remarks by renowned literary figures about jigar have been included in this book which has increased its worth for students and researchers.

Dr Inamul Haq Javeid has mentioned that the poet is one of the original ghazal poets and was awarded with the title “King of Taghazzul” by his admirers.