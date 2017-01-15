rawalpindi - A robbery bid was thwarted jointly by traffic police and family members of an expatriate on Saturday morning after a gang of three alleged impersonators tried to rob him, the police informed The Nation.

The warden and the family members have also managed to catch one out of three swindlers and handed him over to the Airport police. A case under section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against the dacoits while further investigation was on, police said.

Police also impounded the car that was used in the crime by the gang of swindlers.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Police Station Chaudhry Bisharat, a man namely Usman Hanif arrived at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport from Dubai. He said the expatriate was received by his father and brother-in-law in a car and the family started travelling towards Aghar Mall Scheme, where they lived. He said as their car reached near Railway crossing, another car being driven by three men intercepted them. The men while impersonating intelligence agency officials asked Usman to show his documents, the SHO said. “As Usman showed them his bag, the swindlers took out 18,000 Dirhams and fled,” he said. He mentioned the sister-in-law of Usman started chasing the fleeing impersonators who after some distance stopped their car and started running to avoid being caught by the chasing family.

He said a traffic warden namely Falaq Sher caught a fleeing swindler. Later, police was called and the robber was handed over in police custody.

Bisharat said a case was registered against the gang members while their car was also impounded in the police station. He said several police teams were constituted to arrest the two fleeing gang members.

Meanwhile, Race Course police produced Asher Raza Butt, an alleged robber, before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further investigation. Butt was a proclaimed offender and had been arrested by Race Course police on January 12.

On the other hand, a fire broke out in a shop of used clothes at Meharban Market in Tench Bhatta. The reason behind the fire was informed to be short circuit while no causality or injury was reported. Rescue 1122 and fire brigade rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.