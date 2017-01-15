rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja on Saturday showed concerns over the rising number of street crimes especially in Rawal Division and raised questions on performance of his force.

He warned the police officers to curb crime or be ready to face the departmental action in case of failure in busting the criminal gangs operating in the city. Raja expressed his worries over the rising trend of street crimes especially in Rawal Division being supervised by SP Malik Muhammad Iqbal.

The RPO has also called in a meeting on January 16 with CPO Israr Ahmed Abbasi, SSP (Operations) Ifran Tariq, SPs Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar divisions, all deputy superintendents of police, and stations house officers. He said that he would obtain information about each and every crime case registered in the last two months. He said that he would also evaluate the performance shown by the relevant police stations.

Raja further said that the relevant police officer would have to explain that how many cases had been solved, how many gangs involved in street crimes had been arrested, and how much of snatched valuables had been recovered.

He further noted that he would also seek information from the CPO and the SSP (Operations) that what steps they had taken to control the street crime incidents. He noted that he would also examine status of the written complaints received in the police stations against street crimes.

He said that he would also check calls received on the police helpline 15. In this regard, the SSP (Operations) will brief the RPO during the meeting.

A senior police officer informed The Nation that the RPO took serious notice of the rising incidents of street crime. Explaining the severity of street crimes, the police officer said that on Friday evening, in two hours the police received complaints of eight robberies in different parts of the city. The police have been receiving calls regarding street crimes such as mobile snatching and purse snatching at gunpoint.