rawalpindi - At least two persons including a woman were killed, while seven others were injured as tyre of a car burst near Gujar Khan on Saturday.

The family of Shahzad was going from Rawalpindi to Lahore when tyre of their car burst near Gujar Khan. The car went out of control and plunged into ravine, leaving two people dead while seven others injured. The dead bodies and injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police have started investigation of the incident.