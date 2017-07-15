Islamabad - Around 15 cases of kidnapping of women were registered in various police stations of the capital city in the month of June this year besides two cases of kidnapping of male citizens, suggests the police data.

The kidnapped women included girls and married women who were abducted for various reasons, including the one ‘in order to subject person to unnatural lust’, the most heinous of the crimes against women.

Recovery of the women has had always been a problem which takes months in normal circumstances. On the other hand, police also took considerable time to register these cases. In some cases, police took more than a week to even register the case.

The data gathered from 21 police stations of the city revealed that women were more vulnerable to kidnapping in the capital, as compared to male segment of the society. The increasing incidents of female kidnappings indicate that women are not safe, even in the capital, and can easily fall prey to kidnappers. A senior police official said, on condition of anonymity, that in some registered FIRs pertaining to women’s matters are labelled kidnapping cases, while the reality was much different.

“Parents lodge FIRs against the accused when women marry against the will of their parents, just to save their self respect. In other cases, when a girl elopes with her paramour, the parents approach police for criminal case against the accused,” he said.

The data shows that Shahzad Town police, Aabpara police, Noon police, Koral police, Secretariat police, Tarnol police, Lohi Bher police, Kohsar police, Golra police and Karachi Company police registered one such case during the said period while Shalimar police and Ramna police registered two such cases each in which a total of 15 women were kidnapped.

Majority of the cases have been registered under section 365-B and 496-A of the PPC. Ramna police registered a case on June 23 while the incident took place on April 28. Golra police registered a case on June 20 while the incident took place on May 29.

According to the official figures, in 2016, Islamabad saw a 160 per cent increase in rape cases. In a reply submitted to the National Assembly in March this year by Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, the interior ministry revealed that crimes against women had risen sharply in the federal capital. 15 cases of rape were reported in the federal capital in 2015, but the number jumped to 39 in 2016, the document said.

