ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 70 people have been killed - 30 in Punjab, 18 in Balochistan and 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - in rain-related incidents across the country during the last two weeks. In a statement, the NDMA said that 110 also sustained injuries while 92 houses also got damages in different part of the country.

The authority also issued a new weather advisory on Friday and advised all concerned departments to stay high alert during July 15 to 18, 2017 and ensure necessary precautionary measures.

It urged all relevant departments to take steps, including clearance of sewerage/drainage system in all major cities especially Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar.

It said the critical monitoring of main sewerage channels of major cities like Lai Nullah be ensured by relevant stakeholders. It issued repeated alerts to people residing close to river plains and water courses. It added: “Creating awareness among public with regard to vacating dangerous buildings, staying away from electric wires/poles and avoid swimming during rain especially in underpasses”. It also advised vulnerable population not to venture into nullahs or flash flooding routes.

It urged the NHA, FWO and C&W departments of respective provinces/regions to remain vigilant for restoration of road links. Opening of Gilgit–Skardu (S-1) Road be expedited and tourist be cautioned to avoid travelling to such areas by relevant stakeholders. It advised all provincial health departments about pre-placement of necessary staff and medicines where required.

It further said vulnerable communities along reaches of Rivers Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej and their tributaries / nullahs to be sensitised for requisite measures. Staff of emergency services be sensitised for availability on weekend.

The NDMA said widespread wind-thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over South and South-eastern Sindh. Scattered thunderstorm, rain with isolated moderate fall is expected over Eastern Balochistan along with D.G. Khan Division. Isolated thunderstorm/rains is expected over upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi Divisions. It said in last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a number of places in Mirpurkhas Divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Karachi, Makran Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It said from July 15-17, 2017, widespread thunderstorm, rain with scattered heavy falls and one or two heavy falls are expected over southern and south-eastern Sindh along with eastern Balochistan. Scattered thunderstorm, rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & Faisalabad Divisions and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 16th July 2017.

NDMA said that 155 tents, 270 blankets, 150 plastic mats, 300 quilts, 300 kitchen sets, 150 gas cylinders, 300 jerry cans and 300 mosquito nets have been provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority KP to District Shangla, Malakand and Dir Lower on 13 July 2017. Similarly, 300 tents, 1,000 mosquito nets, 1,000 jerry cans, 200 sleeping bags, 100 water tanks, 50 life saving jackets, 100 kitchen sets, 5 wheel chairs and 120 bags (25kg each) of rice have been provided by PDMA Balochistan to District Zhob on July 12, 2017.