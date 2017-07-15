Islamabad - Acting Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Jurek Juszczyk Friday said that Australia was recognised as a global leader in ‘Technical and Vocational Education and Training’ policy and management.

The envoy hosted a reception for 18 Pakistani private and public sector Australia awardees who will undertake a short course in Australia TVET Policy and Management.

Addressing the participants, Juszczyk said Australia’s TVET sector was based on a partnership between government and industry and there were currently four million students enrolled in Australia’s training system.

“The short course will leverage Australia’s expertise to strengthen the capacity of key public and private sector providers of TVET in Pakistan,” he said.

The awardees will participate in a three-week course, ‘Strengthening of TVET: Policy and Management’, which will be delivered by the Queensland University of Technology. The course will also include site visits and key meetings in Brisbane and Canberra, said a statement released by the Australian Embassy.

Executive Director of the Pakistan National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, and Farah Hamid, Secretary Industries, Commercial and Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will join the short course participants.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said skills development was the “gateway to our social and economic development.” He added, “We look forward to having stronger collaboration with Australia in the TVET sector.”

Australia Awards are scholarships funded by the Australian government. They offer the next generation of global leaders an opportunity to undertake study, research and professional development in Australia and build enduring people-to-people and institutional links between Australia and Pakistan.

