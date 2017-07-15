Rawalpindi - A police officer of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) has allegedly received bribe from a man to arrest the killer of his 17-year-old boy, who was tortured to death in Dhoke Juma, sources and victim family disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The victim father appealed before Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to initiate departmental action against the accused police officer and provide him justice.

According to sources, a citizen namely Muhammad Faheem lodged a complaint with Police Station Civil Line stating that his elder son Muhammad Shahid had a fight with neighbour Atif who accused Shahid of capturing his pigeon. On this, he said, Atif called Shahid outside his house on July 8 and started beating him. He added that he along with his nephews rushed to rescue his son on which Atif managed to escape from crime scene.

He said that he shifted his son to Combined Military Hospital for medical treatment where doctors pronounced him dead. The victim father appealed police to register murder case against Atif and arrest him. A murder case number 670 under section 302 of PPC was filed by police against the alleged killer and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) started investigation under supervision of Sub Inspector (SI) Malik Anwaar as Investigation Officer.

Sources said that SI held the killer and produced him before court of Area Magistrate who sent the accused to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

They alleged that SI took bribe from the father and uncle of deceased to arrest the killer, prepare the crime scene map and to bring the samples of the deceased to Punjab Forensic Lab, Lahore for examination.

Muhammad Fahim, while talking to The Nation, admitted that SI Malik Anwaar of HIU had summoned him and his uncle to police station where he reportedly took bribe from them for arresting the killer and preparation of map of crime scene besides sending samples of his dead son to Forensic Lab for chemical examination.

He requested RPO and CPO to take action against corrupt SI.

SI Malik Anwaar, however, when contacted by this correspondent for his version, said he held Atif and presented him before a court while the judge sent the killer to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

He refused to give his version regarding the bribe allegations. SP Potohar Division Syed Aliwhle talking to The Nation said Punjab government has issued monthly funds for the IOs of HIU dealing with murder cases in the province. He said that no Investigation Officer is officially allowed to take money from victim family in any case. Action would be taken against such IOs, who arefound involved in such illegal practice, said SP Syed Ali.

ISRAR AHMED