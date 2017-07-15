Pak-EPA issues legal notices to 19 shops

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Friday issued legal notices to 19 shops for defying compliance of no-biodegradable Plastic Bags. The Environmental Monitoring Team (EMT) comprising Deputy Director (EETT) Khalid Mehmood Chadhar, Deputy Director (GIS) Saima Nazir and Assistant Director (GIS) Madiha Naz alongwith the Police visited Super-Market, F-6 to monitor no-biodegradable plastic bags, said a press release.

During the visit, the each and every shop of the market was examined and only nineteen shops were found not following order. The team served legal notices on the spot to the owners/managers of stores and directed them to appear on July 17.–APP

Lok Virsa to screen feature film

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa will organise screening of English feature film ‘The Island’ on 29 July. The film was directed by Pavel Ungen. The cast of the film was Pyotr Mamonov, Dmitri Dyuzhev, Viktor Sukhorukov, Viktoriya Isakova. The film will be screened for several weeks.

Executive Director Dr Fauzia Saeed, other officials and people from different walks of life would attend the event.–APP

RAC organises musical night

RAWALPINDI: The literary society ‘Aalmi Adabi Forum’ in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a musical night to honour poet and singer Dr Faisal Wadood in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at RAC, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Dr Faisal Wadood is not only a good poet but also a famous singer of the region. Dr Faisal Wadood enthralled the audience with his wonderful performance by singing his own composition and renowned Ghazals and received appreciation. The poets and intellectuals were present in a large number. Chairman Aalami Adabi Forum Shoib Naveed Khan thanked the distinguished guests and applauded the efforts of Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed for extending full cooperation in promoting literary activities.–Our Staff Reporter

Garbage heaps show CDA’s apathy

ISLAMABAD: Garbage heaps at sector G-9/1, G-6 and G-7 shows lethargic attitude of civic body of the federal despite having more than 2000 sanitation workers. Residents of sectors G-7, G-6 and G-9 have urged CDA to take notice of the unhygienic condition in their neighbourhoods and address open waste bins and dumps.

Talking to APP, residents of these sectors complained that garbage was being openly dumped at several open spaces in these sectors which showed the apathy of the civic body and posed the risk of spreading diseases, they added.

Farhan Mehmood, a resident of Sector G-9/1, said that the civic authority’s staffers were not addressing the unhygienic condition prevailing in the area.

Rakshanda Khan, a resident of Sector G-7 demanded that the CDA make proper arrangements for disposal of waste dumped in her sector. When contacted, CDA’s Sanitation Department said that the authority had a schedule for each sector to pick up garbage dumped at designated bins.–APP

PAL to organise workshop on fiction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a three-day workshop on ‘Fiction’ (novel, criticism, short story) by emerging new writers from July 18-20.

Renowned scholar Arshad Waheed, Dr Najeeba Arif and Dr Ravish Nadeem would provide the guidance to the youngsters. Chairman PAL Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio told APP that training workshops would definitely be a source of encouragement and guidance for new emerging writers. –APP

He said that the emerging writers from other cities can also participate in the workshops but the travelling and lodging & boarding expenses would be borne by themselves.

However, PAL would favour them while providing its Writers’ Cafe at discounted rates as well there is no registration fee for the workshops as well.–APP

Mother dies, son injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD: A woman has died and her son sustained severe injuries in road accident in I/8-3 within the jurisdiction of industrial area police.

One Abdul Ahad lodged a complaint with local police that he and his mother were on their way on the motorcycle when a speedy hi-ace wagon hit his bike. They both were critically injured and later his mother succumbed to injuries. Police have registered case against unidentified driver of Hi-ace no 2185.–Online