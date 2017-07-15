Islamabad - Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday announced the full schedule of step-III of National Examination Board (NEB) clinical examination starting from today.

The exams are scheduled to be held on 15, 16, 22 and 23rd July 2017, at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi for medical students having foreign qualification. As per details, PMDC is conducting the NEB Clinical examination with the collaboration of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS). The test will be supervised by Vice Chancellor (VC) NUMS Lt Gen Syed Imran Majeed and Prof Dr Abid Farooqi, Vice President PMDC.

In step-III NEB exams, around 786 candidates would appear in the examination at CMH Rawalpindi.

Acting Registrar PMDC Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the Step-III exam has been scheduled to be held in four parts which is scheduled on 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd July 2017.

“All the examination results will be announced on the same day and will be uploaded on PMDC website to save time of the candidates,” he said.

The official also added that 80 renowned professors from all over the country have been called to monitor the examination.

He apprised that Pakistani nationals mostly who completed their medical degree from the countries of China, Afghanistan, Russia and Central Asian states and Cuba.

He added that the Ministry of NHRSC has also been informed about the schedule.

President PMDC Prof Dr Shabbir Lehri said transparency and fairness in the NEB exam is one the top priority of the council which would definitely benefit overall health system of the country.

“All possible measures have been taken in consultation with all related stakeholders,” he said.

The Step-I exam was held in the month of March this year in which 1777 candidates had appeared. Later on the Step-II exam was held in the month of May.

PMDC conducts the examination for Pakistani national students with foreign qualification in three steps to test the theory and clinical abilities of the students.



our staff reporter