Rawalpindi-Police have found the body of a 13-year-old boy who went missing mysteriously from his house in Ratta Amral area, police informed on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ahtasham Khan, police added. The boy had died after touching electric wires, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Behram Khan, police on information provided by locals found the dead body of the boy who reportedly went missing from his house a day ago. He said the child died of electric shock. He said it was suggested during the initial investigation that the child touched high-voltage electric wires while playing cricket in the area. The police official told that the body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. On a query, the SP said it was not a murder case.

Meanwhile, a gang of five extortionists tortured a transporter over refusing to give them extortion money in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station.

According to details, a transporter Abdul Sattar lodged a complaint at Sadiqabad police station that he was picking passengers from Faizabad bus terminal in a van on route number 1 when Kamran and Shaukat along with three unidentified men intercepted him and demanded extortion. He added that the five men started beating him when he refused to pay extortion money. He also alleged that the extortionists snatched Rs5,000 from him and broke his cell phone. He appealed to the police to register a case against the extortionists and arrest them. Front Desk officials lodged a complaint and forwarded it to SHO for further action.

Anti-profiteering drive

continues

The drive against profiteers and hoarders continued in the city on Wednesday as special price magistrates raided several markets in the city while imposing heavy fines on profiteers besides lodging cases with the local police.

The raids were conducted by assistant commissioners (AC) of Saddar, Cantt and City following the instructions of Acting Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal.

According to details, AC Saddar Tasneem Ali along with local police paid surprise visits in Adiala Road, Gulshanabad, Lalazar and Chakri Road and checked 29 shops.

As many as five shopkeepers were arrested on the orders of AC on account of not selling subsidized flour as per the orders of Punjab government. The officer also imposed Rs80,000 fine on the shopkeepers.

In Cantt and Garrison, AC Mehreen Faheem Abbasi inspected 30 shops and ordered the arrest of two shopkeepers for selling edibles at high rates. She also imposed fine on eight shopkeepers for minting money during Ramazan. Abbasi, while talking to The Nation, said she would continue a full-fledged campaign against the profiteers and hoarders in the Cantt areas.

On the other hand, AC City Maleeha Jamal along with a team of price magistrates visited markets in Pirwadhai, New Town, Sadiqabad and its suburbs and imposed a fine of Rs19,000 to several shopkeepers for selling chicken, vegetables and fruit at exorbitant rates. Police also arrested seven shopkeepers on the orders of AC and registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, Secretary Forest along with AC Cantt visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at Chuhar Chowk and appreciated the efforts of district government for facilitating the consumers.

He also interacted with consumers who expressed their satisfaction over the provision of quality food items at affordable rates.