Ilamabad- Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has expedited its mailing of books’ process in order to ensure that the students, who enrolled themselves for spring 2017 semester, get the books well before time, so that they could do their academic assignments within stipulated schedule.

According to an official of the AIOU here Wednesday, the text-books and study materials have been sent so far to 392,697 students enrolled in Matric, FA, BA, BEd (Old and Fresh) programs. Mailing of Post-graduate programs is in process and it will be completed by the end of this month, University’s mailing department announced.

The university has strengthened its delivery system, ensuring timely availability of books to the students while improving quality education.

Qualitative improvement was brought about in the process of admissions, examinations and announcement of results and issuance of degree, mainly through technology-based automation system. Special attention is also paid on consolidating students’ support system that brings very positive results in terms of admissions and enhancing trust of the students in the varsity’s teaching system.

The mailing process has been expedited in collaboration with Pakistan Post, which has set up its permanent office here at the university’s main campus. The Post office will ensure books-delivery within 36-hours of its dispatch.

\Timely mailing of course books to students has been a challenge especially with the increasing enrolment this year. Meanwhile, a tracking system has been established to facilitate the students to check the status of books.

The new computerized tracking system has recently been developed through which the student using website can simply enter his/her roll number and registration number to track the mailing package.

In order to transform the mailing system, it was also decided to send text message to students on their cell phone as soon as books are dispatched on given postal address. As per current practices, all books are sent to the students through postal services. For facilitating the students, postage registry number and roll numbers have been kept same.

The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books’ delivery. The relevant staff has also been advised to ensure accuracy in the mailing system to avoid any inconvenience at the students’ level.