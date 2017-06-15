islamabad - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed Safa Gold Mall administration to submit a formal application with CDA for approval of eight floors of its building. The court directed Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s board to resolve the matter of floors of the mall within four weeks. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Safa Gold Mall administration challenging sealing its building by CDA. During the course of proceeding, Member Planning CDA Asad Kiyani and counsel Kashif Malik appeared before the court.

Asad Kiyani said illegal approval for eight floors was given and the authority would conduct a separate inquiry on it. The bench asked how many floors are illegal. Member planning submitted that the construction of four floors of Safa Mall is illegal.

The counsel for Safa Mall argued that his client should be given permission to built eighth floor at his own risk. He said it was now difficult to demolish the big building after construction, saying there should be a way to resolve the matter. The court directed Safa Mall administration to file a formal application with CDA and adjourned the case until four weeks.