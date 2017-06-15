islamabad - National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will train 100,000 youth in the third phase of Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP).

Executive Director (ED) NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said this while addressing a conference. He said that NAVTTC is committed to provide top notch quality training to Pakistani youth.

“We will bring our skill training system at par with the international standards so that our skilled youth can easily get jobs both at local and international market,” he said.

During the session, status of the ongoing training under PMYSDP Phase-III was thoroughly evaluated and further reforms were discussed to make the existing setup more transparent, effective and meaningful in the next phase.

Zulfiqar Cheema said that the final exam under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program, Phase III (Batch-02) will commence from 4th July and 90 per cent of it would be based on practical exercises.

Out of three assessors, two would be industrial experts. Moreover, skill competitions would be held across the country between 15-30 July and the winners will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates.

Directors from Sindh and Baluchistan gave a detailed briefing on the progress and preparation of final examination, skill competitions and upcoming fourth phase of PMYSDP.

Zulfiqar Cheema advised the officials to work with honesty to make skill competitions more meaningful and functional. He also asked them to invite industrialists and employers so that they could witness the level of skills of the trained youth and offer them with jobs on the spot.

Representatives from the industry should also be invited during final examination, he added. “It is our top priority to provide top notch quality training at par with international standards,” he emphasized.