Rawalpindi-A seminar to highlight the weaknesses in self assessment reports in order to enhance the quality of education, research and student development was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Wednesday.

The seminar titled “Self Assessment Program: Highlighting the Weaknesses in Self Assessment Reports” was organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the university. A large number of program team members from various departments of the university attended the seminar.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed was the chief guest of the event. While inaugurating the seminar, he said self assessment provides a framework to evaluate and improve the academic programs and also provides an opportunity to cope with threats and convert the weaknesses into strengths. He further emphasized the faculty to promote research at the varsity. “We must focus on valuable research that has a direct impact on our society and tend the country towards prosperity and development,” he said. He congratulated the QEC Director and the faculty for the improvement of varsity’s ranking from 220th to 204th out of 516 universities in the world in UI Green Metric World University Ranking 2016 and hoped for leading position in near future.