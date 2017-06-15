rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja on Wednesday ordered to depute Quick Response Force (QRF) to guard the Chinese engineers working on CPEC railway track between Gujar Khan and Jhelum.

Similarly, well-equipped commandoes of Elite Force have also been stationed around the residences and camps of Chinese engineers following the instructions of police high-ups.

According to details, the RPO has ordered to deploy QRF squads to shield the Chinese engineers and other workers working on CPEC railway track between Gujar Khan and Jhelum. He also instructed the authorities to deploy well-equipped commandoes of Elite Force at the residences of Chinese engineers to avoid any untoward incident. The official asked local police to enhance patrolling in sensitive areas and keep a vigil on suspects and anti-social elements.