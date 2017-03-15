islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a press statement saying that Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC has been performing his official functions/duties, and he considers his publicity through social, print and electronic media as inappropriate.

It added that no one should be displaying banners carrying pictures and photos of the judge may also not be carried through rallies, public meetings or at hoardings on roadsides and streets.

IHC deputy registrar/public relation officer issued the press release which further says that people should avoid unnecessary publicity and discussions about Justice Siddiqui.

It is to mention here that there have been a lot of posters, banners and social media publicity carrying photos of Justice Siddiqui after he took strict notice of blasphemous contents on social media.