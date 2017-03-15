Islamabad-Former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf Tuesday submitted an application before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeking security arrangements by Defence Ministry during his appearance before the court.

Former president filed the application in the court of ATC judge Sohail Ikram who is conducting judges’ detention case against him. Musharraf moved the application through his counsel Akhtar Shah Advocate and stated that all orders adverse in nature passed by this court which are unlawful, unconstitutional and without jurisdiction may be recalled in the best interest of justice.

“Request is made for the provision of foolproof security by the Ministry of Defence to the petitioner as he intends appearing in the court,” Musharraf said in the application.

Musharraf’s counsel also requested that his client may be allowed to travel back to his place of temporary residence in Dubai and he may not be detained during his appearance in the court and or restrained from travelling back to his place of temporary residence after the appearance. He adopted that under the prevailing adverse circumstances and due to security and medical reasons, it is neither safe nor advisable for General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf to appear in person in this court.

Akhtar Shah added that the petitioner is under constant watch and treatment by the doctors (specialists) and had been advised not to travel till his health improves and there are also serious security threats which have increased in manifolds.