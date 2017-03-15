Rawalpindi - Punjab government has appointed City Police Officer (CPO), Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi as focal person to coordinate all search operations being carried out by Pakistan Army and Rangers as part of operation Raddul Fasaad, sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

Besides CPO, the high-ups of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab would also operate with the army and Rangers in the operations to net suspects and terrorists, sources added.

The important decision was announced in a security meeting held at RPO Office, they said. The meeting was attended by RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, top officials of two intelligence agencies, Pakistan Army, Rangers and CTD, they added.

According to sources, the Punjab government has appointed CPO the focal person following instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif. They said that it was also decided during the high level meeting that only intelligence-based and well-coordinated operations would be conducted in targeted areas to achieve fruitful results.

“The main target and purpose of all the law enforcement agencies is to net the terrorists, suspects and criminals present in the district,” sources present in the meeting informed.

They said it was also shared in the meeting that CTD would also operate with Pakistan Army, Rangers and local police in the areas where suspects and terrorists are present. Report of intelligence agencies’ regarding criminal activities and presence of suspects and terrorists was also shared with the participants of the meeting, sources said. Police high-ups also briefed the meeting about steps that are to be taken by the government to wipe out terrorism from the province, sources said.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi confirmed the development saying he has been appointed focal person by Punjab government to coordinate all the search operations in the district being conducted by Rangers and army. He said the country is passing through a critical phase due to fresh wave of terrorism and the government, army and rangers are all on same page to eliminate menace of terrorism.

He said it was decided in the meeting that intelligence based operations would be conducted in the district to arrest terrorists and criminals.