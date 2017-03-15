Rwalpindihe 14-year-old girl, recovered by police two days ago from the captivity of kidnappers, revealed that she was abducted at gun point and was taken to Karachi where she was forced to sign marriage paper, police told The Nation on Tuesday.

The court while recording statement of the girl allowed her to go with her parents. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Ratta, Amral Malik Tufail, the girl in her statement under Section 164 of criminal procedure code before the area magistrate said that Khawar kidnapped her at gunpoint and took her to Karachi via train.

She testified before the court that Khawar forced her to marry him. After the marriage, Khawar brought her back to Dhoke Ratta.

The SHO said the reputation of the alleged kidnappers was not good. He said that further investigation in the case could reveal more about the kidnappers. He said police have arrested Adnan, the brother of Khawar while a court of law sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. He said Khawar is still at large and police are carrying out raids to arrest him.

It was on February 23 when mother of the girl registered the FIR against Khawar, his brother Adnan, a woman Nasreen. The mother had accused Nasreen of having bad reputation and feared she could involve her daughter in bad activities.

After recording the statement of the girl on Monday, police allowed the girl to go with her parents.

It may be mentioned here that a scuffle took place between relatives of the girl and Khawar on Monday in district court as the accused side did not want the girl to record her statement before the magistrate.