islamabad - Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar has said that all obligations regarding World Health Organization (WHO) Convention to control tobacco will be implemented.

According to official of NHS, the minister held a meeting with the Mission of WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and assured the delegation that there will be zero-tolerance for tobacco use at public places and promotions.

FCTC mission was headed by Dr Tibor Szilagyi. Pakistan ratified FCTC in 2004.

The mission was invited by the government to assist in implementation of needs assessment concerning Pakistan’s obligations under the treaty.

The minister briefed the WHO mission that country is taking legislative, administrative and coordination measures to implement FCTC provisions.

It was briefed to mission in the meeting that Pakistan has increased taxes on cigarette packs.

Further it was also informed to the mission that mass media campaigns were also initiated by government to warn the public about hazards of tobacco use.

The minister also told the UN mission that concerned ministry is taking all steps to curb the epidemic of tobacco use despite facing number of challenges.

The minister also sought the guidance of mission in bridging the gaps in implementation of the Convention to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-3). SDG-3 deals with the strengthening the implementation of FCTC.

Dr Tibor Szilagyi, on this occasion stressed on the need of integration of FCTC implementation with other government sectors.The mission head also assured the support for the implementation of the FCTC.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health stressed on the need of having local data on tobacco control issues and requested the secretariat to help the ministry in this connection.

Tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of death in the world. In Pakistan, tobacco is a cause of death of around 108,800 persons every year. This is 298 deaths per day.