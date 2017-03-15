islamabad - National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has recovered two stolen cars here on Tuesday.

As per details, a citizen, Ali informed the Motorway Police through Helpline (130) that a Mehran car has been stolen from Gujranwala and requested for help in recovery of the said car. Motorway Police alerted all patrolling vehicles. While checking, NHMP officers saw the said car on Motorway (M-2) in the area of Chakri and signalled it to stop, but driver of the car instead of stopping, sped away.

Upon chase, three occupants parked the car on hard shoulder at some distance and fled away by crossing the fence. Police took the car into custody. In the second incident, police observed a Mehran car parked on the Motorway (M-1), while no body was present inside or around it. They took the car into custody.

After checking, it transpired that the said car was stolen from the area of police station Civil Lines, Rawalpindi. Both the vehicles have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action, said a press release issued by the NHMP.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has promoted 18 sub-inspectors to the ranks of Inspectors. Similarly, 24 Sub-Inspectors have been recommended for admission into promotion List ‘F’. The promotions have been approved on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, said a police spokesman.

The officers who have been promoted to the rank of inspector included Muhammad Ilyas, Naveed Akhtar, Abdul Ghafoor, Akhtar Nawaz, Muhammad Athar, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Anar, Saifullah, Muhammad Zamir, Manzoor Ahmed, Faiz Ahmed, Muhammad Saqlain, Muhammad Muzammil, Muhammad Boota, Hameed ul Haq, Syed Imdad Shah, Allah Ditta and Sultan Ahmed Shah. Likewise, the officers who have been placed at the ‘List-F’ included Arshad Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Aslam, Asjad Mehmood, Abrar Hussain, Niaz Hussain, Anees Akbar, Zulifqar Ali, Shaukat Ali, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Amjad Farooq, Abid Saleem, Amanat Ali, Muhammad Azam, Inayat ur Rehman, Sanab Gul, Laiq Wali Shah, Muhammad Akram Zahid, Sajjad Hussain Shah, Kazam Hussain and Walayat Khan.