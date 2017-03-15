Rawalpindi-The annual prize distribution ceremony was held on Tuesday at Federal Government (FG) College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, to mark the yearly accomplishments, recognise the potential of students and to promote co-curricular activities.

Colonel Mohsin Ehsan Wahla, Deputy Director FGEI Cantt and Garrison as chief guest graced the occasion. He distributed prizes and certificates among the students. Addressing the ceremony, he said success embraces those who strive for it. He asked the students to dedicate themselves for the country and exploit their faculties in order to break the chains of illiteracy. The college Principal, Rafia Iftikhar congratulated the students and faculty members on the performances. The ceremony ended with a note of thanks by the Principal for the chief guest as well as the former principal, Farhat Maqbool.