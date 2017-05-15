Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has prepared a comprehensive plan to highlight the significance of the holy month of Ramazan. Series of events will take place on the occasion, engaging faculty members and the students to project the message and spirit of the month of fasting, said a press release on Sunday.

It is for the first-time that the AIOU being the Mega University in public sector was laying special focus on importance of this month through its academic pursuits, on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

To begin with, a Welcome-Ramzan will be held on May 25 that will be attended by prominent religious scholars, besides the Faculty members and the staff of the University.

The vice chancellor said that it is important for the youth to understand the spirit of this month, so that they could shape their life accordingly.

The educational educations have the major responsibility to inculcate the spirit of Islamic teachings among their students, enabling them to promote themselves as good Muslim and to serve the society, accordance with tenets of Islam.