Islamabad - Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) participated as chief guest in the ‘Apna Pakistan’ Tourism Conference held in Kuwait.

The conference was hosted by overseas Pakistanis with the view to promote and develop tourism in Pakistan.

Speaking at the conference, Ghafoor said that this was the right time to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector due to ideal peace and security situation at present, said a message received here from Kuwait today.

The environment was perfect for investors as the government’s policies investment friendly and eased. Furthermore, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has created a new era for development of Pakistan, he remarked.

Spread over 3000 kilometres, this corridor will be a game-changer for the region, which will create millions of jobs and help poverty alleviation.

“All of our provinces will benefit from this mega project and our young generation will get opportunity to work according to their skills and education”, he remarked. He further added that nature has endowed Pakistan with countless opportunities of tourism and there were only a few countries in the world where all four seasons reach at their peak.

Snow capped highest mountains, spread over 1000km of coastal belt, deserts, longest glaciers, natural lakes and valleys, make Pakistan distinct from the world.

How a country could not flourish its tourism sector where such huge opportunities are available. “We have sacred places of Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhists, for them, investments can be made in food and accommodation”, he said.

In health sector, he said “we have expertise in skin surgery, kidney and hair transplant, open heart surgery etc are the cheapest but of high standards.”

However, investment can further improve and create more facilities. Opportunities were available for desert jeep and camel safaris, yak safaris, white water rafting, water parks and ski resorts, beach resorts are only a few to describe.

Hafiz Shabbir CEO Al Hafiz Company speaking on the occasion said that Arabian and overseas Pakistani investors were ready to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector, “We are glad to find Ghafoor as our leader who is keen to promote and develop tourism in the country, which will bring foreign exchange to the country but also project a soft and tourist friendly image of the country.”

Tourism Coordinator Arif Butt said that overall perception about Pakistan is improving over the world which is boosting the economic activities and we hope that soon we will achieve our goal of tourism development said a press release issued here.