Islamabad - Frequent holding of exhibitions, expos and festivals besides promoting the business activities also portray the soft image of the country.

Moreover, such kind of events also provides fun to the visitors thus dispelling the negative impression that Pakistanis are negative minded terrorists.

These fun filled events change the atmosphere from daily dull routine to a more vibrant one. One such event here was the exhibition organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry which was an awesome occasion providing much fun to the public.

There were exotic stalls in the exhibition ranging from jewellery to textiles through households to Chinese construction companies undertaking the construction work related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Besides, there was much more entertainment for the visitors in the form of a concert which was superb especially the instrumental band from Peshawar ‘Khumariyaan’ whose performance was mind-blowing.

Khumariyaan’s music on the occasion was vibrant built in pace and ornamentation to electrifying danceable heights.

The band created such an aura of enchantment that it made everybody dance to their tunes; so much so that a child went to the stage and gave an exuberant performance.

It merits a mention here that the band is an excellent endeavour on part of the youth to turn down the negative impression about Pushtoons that they are terrorists.

The band also performs at the international level carrying along with them the peaceful image of Pakistan.

On the occasion, a visitor Rabia Waseem said such events provide a chance to people of Islamabad to see the variety of items and provide an opportunity to people to buy items of their choice.

Similar was event of Lok Mela- a superb entertainment by Lok Virsa for people of Islamabad. It was a wonderful effort by Lok Virsa to enliven the otherwise calm and quite atmosphere of Islamabad.

The 10-day Lok Mela - an annual feature is usually an amalgamation of different cultures of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan thus presenting a wonderful look.

After entering the gates of Lok Virsa it portrayed the live map of

Pakistan encompassing cultural pavilions of all the four provinces, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa(KP), AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The pavilions featured artists and artisans at work ranging from carving, weaving, pottery making, truck art, furniture making beside traditional apparel, food music and dance.