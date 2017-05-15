Rawalpindi - Despite tall claims of the government and ruling party high-ups, the country has been running through one of the most threatening power crisis, irking both domestic and commercial consumers. The issue has been devastating for the national economy, as our domestic industries have been adversely affected by the power shortfall.

According to reports, Pakistan is currently facing more than 6,000MW shortfall due to which electricity loadshedding is being carried out from 10 to12 hours in urban and from 15 to 16 hours in rural areas, on a daily basis. However, the situation of power outages in rural areas of the country is far worse as the residences are being victimised of 18 to 20 hours of loadshedding often.

This excessive and continuously increasing power shortfall has made the lives of the people of the country much problematic.

According to statistics, Pakistan is currently producing around 14,000MW electricity while the consumption, which is constantly increasing, has reached 20,000MW. So the shortfall of 6,000MW is the main and most crucial point of loadshedding as per the officials of the department concerned.

The excessive loadshedding has frustrated common people as it has badly affected their routine life. Students are unable to concentrate on their studies due to loadshedding and working class cannot manage its routine affairs. Besides, excessive loadshedding has gravely affected our domestic industry.

Electricity is considered to be one of the most crucial and basic necessity for running a business or industry and power shortfall has dented our national economy to a large extent.

Many local businessmen have shifted their industry units abroad, which has significantly reduced the production and badly affected economy. This shift has damaged the already crippling industry.

Protest demonstrations across the country have become a norm in the country and often some angry and enraged protesters vandalise national property and infrastructure, besides putting their lives at stake.

Our prime minister, power minister and other political leaders of the ruling party, despite making several tall claims in this regard have failed to end this chronic power crisis and the main reason behind this is a lack of government commitment and absence of a comprehensive strategy to end this crisis.

The government has been much unrealistic in dealing with the issue and initially, they relied on the rental power plants, which increased the cost of the electricity and further burdened common people.

The government has not shown any clear intention of producing or increasing the production on their own by making more production plants active and operative. It is still very much focused on importing electricity, which in fact is not the right solution. The federal government has to deal with this issue on a high priority basis because loadshedding is one of the most deadly hindrances in the way of growth and progress of the country.

Unfortunately, the federal government is simply continuing with giving simultaneous deadlines to the nation. It should understand that without practical measures and logical steps, end of the power crisis is impossible.

The government has to divert its added attention towards the issue, which should be resolved at its earliest for the sake of promotion of trade and investment in the country. It is on the record that dozens of industrialists have stopped manufacturing goods in the country due to insufficient supply of electricity to their industries by the government.

A majority of them have shifted towards Dubai in order to avoid financial losses that have been caused to them by the electricity loadshedding in Pakistan.

The writer is a student of Air University, Islamabad.