Islamabad - First-ever Urdu Digital Dictionary comprising over 22 volumes will be available for the users by end of this month to assist them in learning Urdu language with actual meanings, pronunciation and sounds.

The dictionary is being complied by Urdu Dictionary Board (UDB), Karachi under the supervision of National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division and likely to be available for the users till end of May, 2017.

“The first phase of creation of the Urdu Digital Dictionary and making it available on internet for the users will be completed by May 20 this year,” Aqeel Abbas Jafari, Chief Editor UDB revealed this while talking to APP.

“The initiative of launching first-ever Urdu Digital Dictionary would serve as milestone toward preservation and promotion of Urdu which is our national language”, Aqeel Abbas Jaffari said.

The initial phase of the project is being executed with an amount of Rs13 million by Urdu Dictionary Board-the department which is working under NHLH Division, he said.

The task of creating first-ever Urdu Dictionary was given to Urdu Dictionary Board after which the work was started under the supervision of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui.

Aqeel Abbas Jaffari said Urdu Digital Dictionary will be created in Nastaleeq Font which is easy to comprehend so that readers can have access to the latest collection of words in standardized font through internet.

This state-of-the-art digital dictionary will enable the users to check meanings, synonyms and antonyms of the word in the first phase while during the second phase of the project, the readers will be given facility to check sound and pronunciation of a word through the internet, he said.

Aqeel Abbas Jafari said that the board was given full patronage and support from the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui in execution of this project as part of the government’ efforts to implement Urdu as an official language.

Advisor to PM on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui said implementation of Urdu as an official language is constitutional, legal and national duty and the present leadership is taking viable initiatives to realize this dream. Reactivation of Urdu Dictionary Board was also a step toward this direction.

Irfan Siddiqui said this comprehensive dictionary will serve as a valuable gift for the literature lovers and young generation to quench their thirst for knowledge and discover Urdu language through modern facility. The users will not face difficulties in finding the Urdu words and their meanings, pronunciation and sound patterns through this modern facility, he added.