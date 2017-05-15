Islamabad - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has urged all parliamentary parties to come forward with proposals to adopt a unified stand against the scourge of terrorism, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat here on Sunday.

While talking to the media outside Combined Military Hospital Quetta after a visit to inquire after the health of Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other injured persons of Mastung carnage, he said that a collective national narrative against terrorists and extremists ideologies cannot come from madrassah rather all the stakeholders including political parties will have to reach a consensus in this regard and present it to the parliament. He said that the war against terrorism could not be won without a refined foreign policy and a strong parliament.

Rabbani said that owing to the promotion of wrong policies, ethnic clashes and sectarianism by Pervez Musharraf and others, the country was struggling and gripped with terrorism in its worst manifestations.

Rabbani said that “we should learn some lesson from history and must change our attitudes towards our own people”.

He said that the American war was imposed on Pakistan and the wrong policies of the past manifested its ugly faces in the form of terrorism in Mastung and Gwadar.

He said that military and civil leaders have to be united for defeating terrorism, adding that the current war was an ideological war and all the parliamentary parties have to present proposals for its elimination. He said that all have to come on a single page for the success of operation Raddul Fassad after the success of operation Zarb-e-Azab. He said that the country was passing through a critical time and national solidarity was the need of time instead of blaming each other.

He said that relations with India could not improve until the solution of Kashmir issue, adding that the initiation of the negotiation process with Iran, Afghanistan and other SAARC member countries was much essential to open the doors of durable peace and prosperity in the country.