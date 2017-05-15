Islamabad - The Embassy of Spain and Serena Hotels collaborated to host a fundraising gala dinner featuring a performance by renowned Spanish band La Bejazz on late Saturday night at the hotel.

The proceeds from the evening, amounting Rs5 million, were donated to the Aga Khan University Hospital to finance treatment of children who require heart surgery.

La Bejazz is a group of musicians from the south of Spain, who perform an extraordinary fusion of two distinct musical styles, Jazz and Flamenco. Their performances were masterful, harmonious and balanced where the fantastic worlds of Jazz and Flamenco commune.

Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani while expressing his views said, “We are delighted to welcome the La Bejazz, to perform their spellbinding music for your entertainment. Serena Hotels is privileged to be able to host events that strengthen the cultural exchange between Pakistan and Spain, while at the same time supporting a cause dear to our hearts, providing healthcare to the less fortunate.”

He added that Serena is a platform that provides the space and opportunity for cultural exchanges by bringing unique and unusual talent to Islamabad. There is a universal passion for music, art and sports across different ages and types of people which transcends linguistic and socio-cultural differences and brings people together, he said. Art and culture build the strongest and most interesting bridges linking people and countries, Boolani said.

While expressing his views Spanish Ambassador Carlos Morales said, “The Embassy of Spain is honoured to welcome La Bejazz in Pakistan, one of the leading Flamenco-Jazz bands.

The gala in Islamabad is a showcase of how contemporary Spanish music, evolving from the classical roots into the 21st century, can be a bridge between cultures and how performing arts can help promoting and supporting the most valuable causes. This fundraising event is our contribution, together with the Serena Hotels, to the commitment of the Embassy of Spain and the Spanish government to support health initiatives in favour of those in need, such as the impressive work of the Aga Khan University Hospital with children with congenital heart disease.”

Under its cultural diplomacy banner, Serena has promoted arts and intercultural activities to inspire ethos of peace and hope, engaging with foreign missions able to raise funds to support worthy causes.