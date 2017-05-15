Islamabad - Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would be granted Rs 1.5 billion as subsidy during holy month of Ramazan to facilitate customers all over country. USC has evolved comprehensive strategy to ensure quality and standard for sale and purchase of products during the Ramazan to facilitate the customers, a spokesman of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Wajid Ali Khan Swati told APP. The USC has formulated Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the companies to ensure certification of ISO-9002, under which, they will sale their products to the corporations store.The spokesman said the USC would provide 10 per cent concession on 1500 items of food and beverage in the holy month to give relief to common man. He said that priority of the USC would be to evolve institutional mechanism for quality control of the items, adding that professionally qualified firms would also be engaged for quality test of items.

Wajid said, “We are committed to maintain transparency and accountability in the corporation and will provide quality items to customers.”

He said that monitoring and evaluation teams would also be sent in during Ramazan to verify the complaint, adding that complain centre also established in this regard.