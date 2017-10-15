ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University will hold final exams of its Matric and teachers’ training programs from October 17

The exams of FA/FSc, ADE, BEd (New), BA, BBA and BS programs for Semester Spring, 2017 will begin from October 30, it was announced here on Saturday. Roll Number slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address.

The same along with date-sheet have been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk as well. About 850 exam centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their residence or work place. The students who have not received their Roll Nos. slips so far have been advised to contact their respective Regional Office or Examinations Department in Islamabad for issuance of duplicate slip.