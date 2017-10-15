Islamabad-Allergic Rhinitis or Hay Fever is one of the most common allergies in Pakistan, affecting 24.62 per cent Pakistanis, health experts said on Saturday.

The speakers briefing the media said that there should be a collective effort to increase awareness of Allergic Rhinitis among the masses.

“It is a public health issue that needs to be controlled at the season start,” experts added. Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal, Head of ENT Department at Holy Family Hospital said, ‘Allergic Rhinitis or hay fever happens when one breathes in something to which one is allergic, causing the nose to become inflamed and swollen’.

Allergic rhinitis is clinically defined as a symptomatic disorder of the nose and is characterized by nasal symptoms including rhinorrhoea (runny nose), sneezing, and nasal blockage and/or itching of the nose. It is often associated with ocular symptoms.

It is triggered by both outdoor and indoor allergens. Outdoor allergens include mould, trees, grass and weed pollens whereas allergens found in the house, include animal dander, indoor mould, or house dust mites.

He said that the goal of treatment of allergic rhinitis (AR) is to improve a patient’s well-being, and quality of life.

Asst. Professor of ENT at Holy Family Hospital Dr Ahmed Hassan said, ‘Allergic rhinitis poses a global health risk. Allergic Rhinitis in adults and children is shown to lead to substantial impairment of quality of life (QOL),’ he added.

He further said that Allergic Rhinitis reduces learning ability in children and often leads to the development of asthma. 88 per cent of pediatric AR patients also have sleep disorders, he added.

Professor Dr. Aftab Akhtar, Head of Pulmonology at Shifa International Hospital that many medical interventions, including non-sedating antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, and immunotherapy are approved for use in adults and children.

He stressed that the consequences of AR on the patient social live, educational performance and work productivity cannot be undermined.

“The psychological well-being and the ability to learn and process cognitive input are also put to risk,” he added.