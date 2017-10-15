ISLAMABAD:Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take action against the motorcyclists riding without helmets after the conclusion of the 15-day long awareness campaign.

During the awareness campaign, motorcyclists were asked to ensure use of helmets not only by themselves but also by pillion riders along with them.

During the awareness campaign, special squads were constituted to educate bike riders as to how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads.

These squads performed duties at various main roads of the city and to brief the motorcyclists about the safe journey. The motorcyclists and pillion riders riding their bikes without helmets were educated and appealed to ensure use of helmets.

The SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that purpose of this campaign was to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment.