Islamabad-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Ansar Aziz said on Saturday that the authority would utilise all resources to eradicate the polio virus from the city.

Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said this during his visit to various medical centres established for the administration of polio drops.

He visited medical centres in Union Council No. 42 and 43 (Sector I-10) and Union Council No. 40 (Sector I-8) and personally administered drops to the children.

Director General (DG) Health Services, Dr Hassan Orooj briefed the chairman about the measures taken for polio vaccination of children aged five and under.

During the briefing, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), Director General Administration, Nadeem Akbar Malik and concerned officers of District Administration were present to monitor the progress of the campaign.

The anti-polio drive, which was commenced on 9th October 2017, would continue till 17th October 2017.

The chairman said that under the directions of the Prime Minister, the number of resources and trained professional staff has been increased to cover all the children aged five and under in Islamabad.

He further said that separate supervisors have been deployed in the 27 zones of Islamabad for effective monitoring of the anti-Polio drive.

127 sector supervisors have also been deployed and mobile teams are visiting bus and wagon stands in the city to administer the drops.

The progress of the campaign is being reviewed on a daily basis and there is hope for outstanding results.

Adding that it is our collective responsibility to join hands against this deadly disease, Sheikh Anser Aziz praised WHO, Islamabad District Administration and other partner organizations for fully coordinating in the ongoing campaign.

On this occasion, Chairman Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Advocate, Farman Mughal, other representatives and senior officers of MCI were also present.